Kerala: Clash broke out between police, SFI members during protest staged against death of 10-yr-old

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A clash broke out on Friday between police and the Students Federation of India (SFI) members after the latter staged a protest against the death of a 10-year-old student here.

The student died on Thursday allegedly after being bitten by a snake in school in Sultan Bathery in Wayanad.

The students raised slogans against the government and school administration, demanding justice for the deceased's kin and strict action against officials claiming that the incident took place due to their negligence.

The widespread public protest was launched on social media against the government following the unfortunate death of the fifth standard student.



In a post on Facebook, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised strict action against those responsible for the lapses.



Vijayan said that teachers are responsible to teach students how to act when a situation like this arises.

The primary teacher was suspended by the Deputy Director, Education for the lapse while the Education Minister of the state has ordered a detailed probe in the incident.



Parents of the deceased child have accused the school of negligence, alleging the girl was made to wait at the school after being bitten by a snake and she was taken to the hospital only after they reached the school. (ANI)

