Kerala: Clashes erupt at St Mary's Cathedral Basilica over Unified Mass row

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 24 (ANI): Clashes erupted at Saint Mary's Cathedral Basilica in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday over a unified Holy Mass.

The clashes occurred between the supporters of the unified holy mass and the other group offering mass facing the people got into a brawl inside the Basilica.



Two factions of devotees and priests stood at either end of the altar offering both types of Mass at the same time. The supporters of the unified mass entered the church while the other group were offering mass facing the people.

In October, Mar Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, issued a circular urging the parishes to implement the Unified Mass. A large section of the laity and even a number of priests opposed it. The dissident priests and faithful supporting the popular congregation-facing Mass had organised a large gathering in Kochi earlier this year against the Syro-Malabar church administration's decision to implement the unified Mass.

The Synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church announced that the unified Mass would be conducted in all churches from November 28, 2021. However, a section opposed the new practice. (ANI)

