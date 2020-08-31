Kerala CM announces 100 days 100 projects action plan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced 100 projects in the State that will be completed in the next 100 days, which he said is as part of an action plan to boost the socio-economic status of the State.

Briefing the media, the Chief Minister said, "This is the Kerala Government's Onam gift for its people. Kerala's economic growth should not be stagnant during the Covid season. We have to face new challenges as per the changing needs of the people. We will speed up projects which were delayed due to the outbreak of the pandemic. I am sure the 100 projects in 100 days action plan will boost the economy and society. It is a fulfillment of the promises when this government came to power and bring relief to the common man directly."

The Kerala Chief Minister made these announcements when the assembly polls are around the corner.

The Chief Minister declared that as part of the food security programme, the distribution of the much-lauded food kits launched by the government during the COVID crisis will continue for the next four months. The grocery kit will be distributed through ration shops. This would directly benefit about 88 lakh ration cardholders in the State.

For Social Security, the Chief Minister said, this government has brought in changes in the distribution of social welfare pensions. The social security and welfare pensions are increased by Rs 100 each and now will be paid monthly. It may be noted that since this Government came to power, it has gradually increased the pension from Rs 600 to Rs. 1,300. The number of beneficiaries has also increased from 35 lakhs to 58 lakhs during this period. It has possible to distribute the pension without any arrears.

Regarding Health Services, he said, the government has made great strides in improving the infrastructure of government hospitals and enhancing human resources. The public health system will be further strengthened in the fight against Covid. Since the outbreak, 9,768 healthcare workers have been recruited through the National Health Mission. If required, more staff will be added to the health system within the next 100 days. The operation of Covid Firstline Treatment Centres will be made more efficient and the number of tests will be increased to 50,000 per day.

The Government aims to transform the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the State into fully equipped Family Health Centres (FHCs) with hospital facilities. So far 386 FHCs have been completed and commissioned. In the next 100 days, 153 FHCs will be inaugurated. 24 new buildings will be completed as part of the Medical College / District / General / Taluk Hospitals. 10 new dialysis centres, nine scanning centres, three Cath labs and two modern cancer treatment facilities will be completed, added the Chief Minister.

With respect to the Education Sector, he said that all government schools with more than 500 students are being built with KIIFB funding. 35 school buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crores and 14 school buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crores will be inaugurated within the next 100 days. The construction of 27 other school buildings will be completed and the construction of 250 new school buildings will be started.

The programme to transform all LP schools into hi-tech schools is progressing with funding from KIIFB. Hi-tech computer labs will be set up in 11,400 schools. The Vidyashree project to distribute laptops to five lakhs school children under the auspices of KSFE and Kudumbasree will start within 100 days. 10 ITIs renovated at a cost of Rs 18 crores will be inaugurated, he said.

The Chief Minister said, 150 new courses will be allotted in government and aided colleges in the state. The first 100 courses will be announced by September 15. APJ Abdul Kalam University and Malayalam University will complete the land acquisition for the permanent campus and lay the foundation stone. Buildings for 32 higher education institutions will be completed with an investment of Rs 126 crores.

Regarding employment, Vijayan said, a special task force will be set up under the Legal, Finance and Public Administration Departments to make special rules in 11 institutions assigned to the PSC. Within 100 days, 1,000 posts will be created in the college and higher secondary sectors. 50,000 people will be employed in the non-agricultural sector through 15,000 new ventures. The main agencies will be Local Co-operative Banks, Kudumbasree, KFC, District Industrial Centres and Local Bodies. Each agency will publish additional jobs created through a dedicated portal.

For the Transport sector, he said, "An amount of Rs 961 crores will be provided from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of 5,000 rural roads. Administrative sanction of Rs 392.09 crores for rural roads will be done as part of Rebuild Kerala."

As many as 189 PWD roads funded by KIIFB and built at a cost of Rs 1,451 crores will be opened to traffic. 158 km of KSTP roads worth Rs 901 crores and 21 bridges including Kundannur and Vyttila flyovers will be inaugurated in the next 100 days. About 41 KIIFB projects tendered for Rs 671.26 crores will be inaugurated by November, he said.

Of the 590 km of Kovalam - Bekal waterway, 453 km will be made navigable. Boat jetties at Champakulam, Parassinikkadavu and Pazhayangadi and bridges at Kallai Paramampil will be completed, he said.

The Chief Minister further said Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority and Safe Kerala Control Room will be inaugurated. The first electric hybrid cruise vessel, two catamaran boats and two water taxis will be launched. The Vizhinjam International Port Project Port Office Building will be inaugurated. The Wayanad Tunnel Route has been finalized by the Konkan Rail Corporation and they will manage the tenders. The decisive step towards making the tunnel a reality can be made within a hundred days.

The Chief Minister made several announcements in various sectors like agriculture, water, electricity, spots & culture, Kudumbasree, local self-governance and also in traditional sectors like coir and cashew.

"The government is striving to move forward with its development achievements. The performance of the 100-day action plan announced today will be reviewed at all levels in the coming days. We would like to give the assurance that they will be completed on time", he added. (ANI)

