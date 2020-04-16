Kerala CM announces 22 cancer treatment centres across 14 districts in state

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 15 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced that the State Government is setting up 22 cancer treatment centres across all the 14 districts in the State in association with the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at Thiruvananthapuram.

"As the immunity of cancer patients is less, it is not advisable for them to travel long distances for their treatment. Any exposure to the coronavirus infection would have serious repercussions on their health. These Cancer treatment centres would benefit them immensely," said Vijayan.

He further said that these centres would enable cancer patients to continue their treatment during the lockdown period. "This is for the first time such an initiative for cancer care is being done in the country," he added.



The cancer treatment centres will be based at the District Hospitals and General Hospitals in the districts.



State Health Minister KK Shailaja said, "Cancer patients from all across Kerala usually undergo their treatment at the RCC at Thiruvananthapuram. Now they would be able to continue their follow-up treatments including chemotherapy at their nearest Cancer treatment centres."

"Their medical records at RCC would be handed over to these Cancer treatment centres. The doctors from RCC would provide their services to these cancer treatment centres through teleconferencing. Patients would need to take a prior appointment at these centres to avoid crowding," she said. (ANI)

