Kerala CM calls for investments in IT sector for sustainable, inclusive development

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 3 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday made a fervent plea to industry stalwarts and domain experts to suggest measures for giving an impetus to the state's ambitious transformational agenda in the pandemic-induced scenario.

Presenting the vision statement at the 'Kerala Looks Ahead' (KLA) global conference and consultation, organized by the Kerala State Planning Board, Vijayan also stressed upon the need to "rework and renew" the existing Information Technology (IT) policy to meet new demands and changed circumstances.

According to an official release, he said the state has accorded priority to investments in human development and basic social welfare. "But we are also aware that for a sustainable and prosperous future for all our people, we must attend to the improvement and modernisation of productive capacities in the economy. One important way to do this is to invest in technologies and industries of the future," he added.



Underscoring the prominent role of IT in shaping the future of Kerala, he said the IT revolution has been in progress for more than 30 to 45 years now and continues to be at the forefront of modern technological advance.

"Like the machine of the 19th-century industrial revolution, the silicon chip is the key to the new technological revolution. Unfortunately, like machines in an earlier era, our country even today lags behind in the manufacturing and fabrication of the range of silicon chips that are at the heart of the hardware that powers the IT revolution," he noted.

The Chief Minister said significant progress in the production of software and hardware would contribute to value addition, growth of productive assets, advanced knowledge generation and the promotion of highly skilled labour and employment.

During his 10-minute speech, he listed a number of initiatives that have been taken by his government to promote this vital sector. "Nevertheless, we are keenly aware that this is only the beginning of a journey that is important to our state and its future. Our government has declared an IT policy. If necessary, we can rework and renew this policy to meet new demands and changed circumstances."

