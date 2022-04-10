Kerala CM calls Shah's remarks on Hindi language 'inappropriate'

Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 10 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the Hindi language "inappropriate" saying that people cannot accept it if he is trying to impose Hindi on them.

"The statement made by Home Minister is inappropriate. If you try to impose Hindi on us by destroying the regional language, we cannot accept it. That will destroy the unity and oneness of the country," the chief minister said.

Amit Shah on Thursday emphasized the need to accept Hindi as an alternative to English and not to local languages. The Home Minister's remarks came when he was presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee here on the Parliament premises.



Vijayan said that such a move will affect the culture because Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu are like heartbeats for the people in their respective states.

"We should remember that earlier during Hindi Diwas celebration, they kept forward one country one language idea. There were protests from different parts of the country. The uniqueness of our country is the existence of different languages and cultures. Unity in Diversity," he said.

He further said, "Constitution has given importance to different languages. Sangh Parivar's agenda is not to accept the different cultures and religions. It's their move to weaken the regional languages. This is the move to destroy the unity and oneness of the country." (ANI)

