Kerala CM condemns alleged murders of political functionaries in Alappuzha, assures strict action against those involved

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the alleged murders of SDPI state secretary KS Shaan and BJP OBC morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan on Sunday and assured of strict action against those involved in the crimes.

"Such heinous and inhumane acts of violence are dangerous to the state. I am sure that all the people would be ready to identify and isolate such killer groups and their hateful attitudes," Vijayan said in a press conference.

He assured that the police will take strict action against those behind the acts.



Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP have rocked Kerala's Alappuzha, forcing the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district.

In two separate incidents, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shaan was allegedly attacked and murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha on Saturday night. This was followed by a separate incident in which BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.

Within 12 hours after Shaan's murder, BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

Further investigation is underway.


