Kerala CM condoles demise of renowned Malayalam writer U A Khader

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condoled the demise of UA Khader and said it is a big loss to Malayalam literature in general and to the progressive literary movement in particular.

Khader passed away in Kozhikode on Saturday. He was 85.

"Throughout his life, UA Khader took a secular and progressive stance and it reflected in his creative literature.

He rose to the level of a national Indian writer, crossing the boundaries of Malayalam literature with his masterpieces such as Thrikkottur Peruma. He was a writer who brought in local history stories," said Vijayan



Further, Kerala Chief Minister said, "His style of writing is unique in Malayalam literature, as he imaginatively integrates social realities and personal experiences by carefully observing his surroundings."

Kerala Chief Minister said the departure at this crucial juncture is a great loss to the cultural spheres, literature, and to democratic values, including secularism.

Khader bagged various awards for his works and won Kerala and Kendra Sahitya academy awards for his famous book "Thrikkottur Peruma" in 1983 and 2009 respectively. Some of his other works are Raziya Sultana, Arabikadalinte Theeram, Chempavizham, Arippravinte Premam and Srishtavinte Khajana.

He was born in Myanmar. His father was from Kozhikode and his mother a Burmese origin. His family arrived in Kerala during the second World War after fleeing Myanmar.

UA Khader wrote about 70 books including short stories, novels, travelogues and non-fiction. (ANI)

