Kerala CM condoles renowned physicist Prof Thanu Padmanabhan's demise

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 17 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday expressed his condolence on the demise of the noted theoretical physicist and recipient of the Padma Shri award, Professor Thanu Padmanabhan.

"The demise of Thanu Padmanabhan is very sad. He was a talented physicist Kerala has gifted to the world," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Thanu was awarded the Kerala Science Award, the state's highest recognition for contributions to the field of science. He has won many honours, including the Bhatnagar Award.



The Chief Minister also shared the grief of his family and friends.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan also expressed his condolence in the death of Professor. He said his loss is an irreplaceable loss to Kerala.

BJP Kerala president K Surendran expressed his condolence over the death of Prof Thanu Padmanabhan. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also condoled Thanu Padmanabhan's demise.

Prof Thanu Padmanabhan was a renowned theoretical physicist from Kerala. He was from Thiruvananthapuram. He has published several research papers and books on topics in Gravitation, Structure formation in the universe and Quantum Gravity. He passed away in Pune today. (ANI)

