Kerala CM extends greetings to Droupadi Murmu on becoming 15th President of India

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday extended greetings to Droupadi Murmu as she was elected the 15th President of India and said the new President will be able to guide the country forward by protecting the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayan wrote "Congratulations to the 15th President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Hope that the new President will be able to guide our country forward by protecting the democratic values upheld by our Constitution, strengthening the fraternal bonds of our people and overcoming challenges."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to Droupadi Murmu.

PM Modi said that her "exemplary success" motivates each and every Indian while also stating that she has emerged as a "ray of hope" for the citizens, especially the downtrodden.

The Prime Minister also thanked all the MPs and MLAs across party lines who supported the candidature of the NDA candidate.



The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has been officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177.

A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.

Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

Soon after the completion of the third round of counting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda met Murmu at her residence in the national capital and extended greetings for her victory.

