Kerala CM hands over 28 houses to flood victims

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday handed over 28 houses to flood victims built by the Rotary International, here in Kochi.

He inaugurated the launch of the next project in which Rotary International aims to construct 52 more houses for flood victims of Kerala and also inaugurated the centennial projects of Rotary International district 3201.

Congress MP Hibi Eden, Congress MLA PT Thomas, and Malayalam actress Asha Sarath also attended the event. (ANI)

