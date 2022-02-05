Kerala CM hopes companies in UAE would take advantage of business-friendly environment in state

Dubai [UAE], February 5 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday while inaugurating the Kerala pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 said he hopes companies and businesses in the UAE would be able to take advantage of the present business-friendly environment in Kerala to make the partnership stronger.

"I certainly hope that companies and businesses in the UAE would be able to take advantage of the present business-friendly environment in Kerala to make our partnership stronger," said Vijayan.

"We have always strived to provide maximum support to investors and would make concerted efforts to further help industry and the government of Kerala to bridge gaps and work together in the true spirit of collaboration and partnership, so as to chart a new growth story," he added.

He added that over the years, Kerala has invested heavily in connectivity, communication networks, skill development and infrastructure, giving the State an intrinsic advantage for growth in the industry.



On the industrial front, through a series of legislations and rules, the process of industrial licensing has been moved to online platforms and made automatic and transparent," he stated.

"The Government of Kerala is committed to improving the Ease of Doing Business in the State via a number of initiatives including the simplification of procedures, enablement of digital engagement channels such as Kerala - Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance (K-SWIFT), Kerala-Central Inspection System (K-CIS) etc," he stated.

"As far as Keralites are concerned UAE is their second home, with nearly 1.2 million Malayalis residing here. The Malayali community in UAE has played a significant role in nurturing and further strengthening the friendly relations between the two regions. They have been the backbone of many key projects implemented by the UAE. In turn, UAE has provided and cared for them during their pravasi life. It has also helped in strengthening Kerala's economy," he stated while talking about the relationship shared by the two regions.

"Kerala and UAE share a unique bond of mutual trust based on our shared values and synergies. Our economic and cultural links and people-to-people ties are deep-rooted and marked by resilience and vibrancy. I am sure that Dubai Expo will enrich us with ideas and avenues that will go a long way in strengthening our ties and cementing the future of our regions," he further stated.

He added that Kerala is often regarded as the social capital of India and it is now emerging as an important destination for investments. Therefore, we are happy to showcase our State at this Dubai Expo through the Kerala Pavilion, he stated. (ANI)

