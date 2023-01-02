Kerala CM inaugurates Indian Library Congress in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday inaugurated Indian Library Congress at the Collectorate Ground in Kannur.



The People's Mission for Social Development and Library Council organized the event in association with Kannur University.

The program was presided over by Dr V Shivdan, and Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu announced 100 new libraries to be dedicated to the Kannur district.

Ramachandran Gadnapally MLA, Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya, Kasaragod District Panchayat President Baby Balakrishnan, MV Jayarajan, Prabir Purkayastha, TK Govindan, PK Vijayan, Dr KV Kunhikrishnan, Pramod Vellachal, and others were present. (ANI)

