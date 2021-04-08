Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 8 (ANI): Days after getting the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus.

Vijayan himself confirmed the news on Twitter and informed that he would be treated at the Government Medical College in Kozhikkode.

"I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation," he tweeted.



On March 3, the Kerala CM had taken the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Thiruvananthapuram's District Medical Office.

"COVID-19 vaccination was a good experience. I experienced no pain of even the needle going inside the body. One can barely know when the vaccination is over. Unlike other vaccinations, there is no pain of the medicine going into the body," he had said after taking the vaccination.

According to the union health ministry, there are 31,806 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, while total cases in the state have mounted to 11,08,078.

State assembly elections recently concluded in Kerala on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

