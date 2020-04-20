Kerala CM, PM Modi, Pope Francis 'attend meeting' in a village church in Kerala's Kottayam!

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): At a mock meeting conducted at a church in a village here after Sunday Mass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Pope Francis were seen in attendance.

However, none of them were present in person at the "meeting" where authorities at the St. Mary's Church in Elakkad felicitated cardboard cut-outs of the leaders and others for their efforts to combat COVID-19. In attendance at the mock meeting were also Elakkad village locals, all present as cardboard cutouts propped up on chairs.

The priest at the church, Father Paul Chalaveetil who felicitated the dignitaries said: "PM Modi did much to prevent the coronavirus attack. So we must congratulate him for his necessary and good measures. I also extend my thanks to the chief minister and the health minister and others for preventing the spread of the virus in the state."

Other dignitaries who "attended" the meeting included state Health Minister KK Shailaja as well as representatives of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and the media.

The priest also said the church has collected a total of Rs 1 lakh which will be donated to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. (ANI)