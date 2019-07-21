Kerala CM seeks Jaishankar's intervention to repatriate stranded crew of British Oil Tanker in Iran

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting him to make all possible efforts to ensure the safety of crew of British Oil Tanker seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz comprised Indians, including four persons from the state.

In a letter dated July 21, Vijayan stated: "I have learnt from great concern from media reports that crew of the British Oil Tanker seized by Iran Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz comprises Indians, including four persons from Kerala. I also understand that your ministry is making interventions in this matter."

The Chief Minister has also sought complete details of the stranded crew so that their family members can be contacted at the hour of crisis.

"I request that all possible efforts to ensure the safety of the crew be made and the relevant details of persons may be shared with the State Government so that their family members can be contacted and we can be of help in their hour of crisis."

Two ships were seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday -- the UK-flagged Stena Impero and a Liberian-flagged MV Mesdar.

Iranian media reported that the British vessel was captured after an accident with a fishing boat, while the IRGC said that the vessel was held for "violating international regulations."

While the Liberian-flagged ship was let off by Iran, Stena Impero has been taken to Iran's Bandar Abbas Port. Even though the ship was registered in the UK, there were no Britons on board. The 23-man crew was made up of people with Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality.

India is currently in touch with the Government of Iran to secure the early release and repatriation of Indian nationals onboard the detained UK-flagged vessel. (ANI)