Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo)

Kerala CM seeks Jaishankar's intervention to repatriate stranded crew of British Oil Tanker in Iran

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:42 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting him to make all possible efforts to ensure the safety of crew of British Oil Tanker seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz comprised Indians, including four persons from the state.
In a letter dated July 21, Vijayan stated: "I have learnt from great concern from media reports that crew of the British Oil Tanker seized by Iran Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz comprises Indians, including four persons from Kerala. I also understand that your ministry is making interventions in this matter."
The Chief Minister has also sought complete details of the stranded crew so that their family members can be contacted at the hour of crisis.
"I request that all possible efforts to ensure the safety of the crew be made and the relevant details of persons may be shared with the State Government so that their family members can be contacted and we can be of help in their hour of crisis."
Two ships were seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday -- the UK-flagged Stena Impero and a Liberian-flagged MV Mesdar.
Iranian media reported that the British vessel was captured after an accident with a fishing boat, while the IRGC said that the vessel was held for "violating international regulations."
While the Liberian-flagged ship was let off by Iran, Stena Impero has been taken to Iran's Bandar Abbas Port. Even though the ship was registered in the UK, there were no Britons on board. The 23-man crew was made up of people with Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality.
India is currently in touch with the Government of Iran to secure the early release and repatriation of Indian nationals onboard the detained UK-flagged vessel. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:41 IST

Priyanka capable of leading Congress, non-Gandhi will cause...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): With the Congress leadership in limbo after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, party veteran Natwar Singh on Sunday joined the chorus backing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the top post, adding that having a non-Gandhi at the helm will cause the party to split.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:36 IST

Ahead of trust vote, rebel K'taka MLAs lash out at 'monster government'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ahead of the scheduled trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday, rebel JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath on Sunday termed the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka "unholy", saying the dissident MLAs don't want this "monster government" to remain in p

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:31 IST

Floodwater enters Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, animals take...

Morigaon (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): A large section of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary here has been inundated, as incessant rains continue to lash the northeastern state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:23 IST

Hope UP govt fulfills all announcements for Sonbhadra firing...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hoped that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led UP's BJP government will fulfill all the announcements made for the victims of Sonbhadra firing.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:10 IST

LJP MP Ram Chandra Paswan dead

.New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Ram Chandra Paswan, the younger brother of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, passed away at RML Hospital here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:08 IST

Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu vacates his ministerial bungalow

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): A day after his resignation from the post of Cabinet minister was formally accepted by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said to have vacated the ministerial bungalow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:00 IST

Central agencies threatening TMC leaders, forcing them to join...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that central agencies are threatening to jail Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and elected representatives over chit fund scams if they don't join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:55 IST

MP: On way to raid illegal sand mining site, Nayab Tehsildar...

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A Nayab Tehsildar was attacked allegedly by associates of a mafia in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night while he was on his way to carry out a raid at an illegal sand mining site.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:49 IST

World Bank may fund priority sectors other than Amaravati project

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday said that The World Bank has given positive indications towards compensating the dropped $ 300 million loan for developing capital city of Amaravati and moving the aid to other important sectors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:47 IST

D Raja appointed new General Secretary of CPI

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): D Raja was elected as the new General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday. He replaces S Sudhakar Reddy, who had been at the party's top post since 2012.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:36 IST

3 dead, 404 dengue and malaria cases detected in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Three people died and as many as 404 cases of dengue and malaria have been detected in Dakshina Kannada district, officials said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:35 IST

Mumbai: 1 dead after fire at building in Colaba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): One person was killed and one was injured after fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Colaba area on Sunday.

Read More
iocl