Kerala CM seeks PM Modi's intervention on notification regarding eco-sensitive zone around Wayanad sanctuary

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 7 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention on the draft notification issued by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) notifying 118.59 sq kms around Wayanad wildlife sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ).

In his letter dated February 6, 2021, Vijayan stated that the Kerala government is of the view that while notifying eco-sensitive zones, densely populated areas should be excluded.

"In the case of Wayanad wildlife sanctuary areas such as Tholpetty, Kattikkulam, Panavalli, Kurukkanmoola, Chaligadha and Kappistore, Cheeyambam, Moodakolly, Cheeral are the areas to be excluded," he said in the letter.



"Considering the genuine apprehensions of the people living in the areas adjacent to Wayanad wildlife sanctuary, I request you to kindly intervene in the matter and give directions to MoEFCC for an early hearing of the matter and a decision which does not adversely affect the lives of the persons who are having only modest means of livelihood," he added.

Vijayan in his letter to PM Modi has stated that the Kerala government had prepared recommendations for notifying eco-sensitive zones around 21 protected areas in December 2019.

"The State Government after considering the genuine concerns of the persons living in the nearby areas of the wildlife sanctuaries submitted an amended proposal for draft notification on January 13, 2020. According to this amended proposal for draft notification the extent of eco-sensitive zone goes up to 88.2 sq.kms. The present draft notification issued by MoEFCC has notified 118.59 sq.kms around Wayanad wildlife sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone," he said. (ANI)

