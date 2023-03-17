"Kerala CM should clarify how much money received from World Bank..." BJP questions govt on Brahmapuram fire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 17 (ANI): Cornering the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala over Brahmapuram fire incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief K Surendran on Friday asked the chief minister to inform how much money the state has received from the World Bank, Central Government, foreign and other agencies for waste disposal.

K Surendran held a press meeting over the Brahmapuram waste plant fire on Friday.

He said, "The Chief Minister should clarify how much money has been received from the World Bank, Central Government, foreign and other agencies for waste disposal in the last seven years."

"Stories of huge corruption in the state are coming out in the Brahmapuram issue. The fire is out, but the problem is not over," he added.

Launching an attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Surendran said, "Not only the contractor and the corporation, but the Chief Minister himself held discussions in this regard. The Chief Minister held talks with the contract company abroad. The Chief Minister's office itself pressed for this. The discussion on corruption took place during the Chief Minister's foreign trips."

Launching an attack on the ruling party in the state and the opposition, he said, "Many of the Congress leaders are involved in corruption. A section of CPIM leaders in Ernakulam is doing things related to solid waste disposal. Both the ruling party and the opposition have equal roles."



"The tussle that happened in the assembly is to divert public attention from the real issues. Shadow boxing, or a fake fight, is happening between the ruling front and the opposition," he added.

Accusing the CM of shielding the accused, he said, "All the investigations announced by the Chief Minister have only shielded the real accused. There is no point in announcing an inquiry into the Brahmapuram issue. The inquiry should be handed over to central agencies."

The Congress party on Thursday organised a day-long protest in front of the Kochi Corporation demanding the resignation of Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar over the Brahmapuram yard fire incident.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran inaugurated the protest.

"The Chief Minister owns a vile mind. He is supposed to protect the people of the state. He spoke up on the Brahmapuram fire incident after 13 days after the start of the fire", the KPCC president told the media.

Sudhakaran also added that beating the protestors won't end the matter. "We will defy the police. They would be forced to take their steps back. The police also treated the corporation councillors badly", he added.

Sudhakaran alleged that the contract for bio-mining was the basis of all problems in the Brahmapuram incident, and a commission was behind it. (ANI)

