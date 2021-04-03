Kerala CM unable to answer Shah's questions on gold scam, says Pralhad Joshi

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], April 3 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the ongoing investigations in the gold smuggling case, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that Kerala Chief Minister was unable to answer questions posed by Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

"Around 8 to 9 questions were asked by Home Minister Amit Shah about the gold scam. Not even a single question has been answered by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. I demand Pinarayi Vijayan to reply to all these questions," said Joshi while addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Trivandrum.

He further took a dig at the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state and the UDF-Congress alliance on the Sabarimala Temple issue.

"Congress and its state unit have different takes on the Sabarimala issue. In Kerala, Congress-led alliance is sinking and BJP will become the most credible alternative in the state," said Joshi.

In 2018, the five-judge bench of the top court had allowed women of all ages to enter Kerala's, Sabarimala Temple. The order came under stiff opposition from various groups who later sought a review of the verdict.

Joshi also accused the Vijayan-led state government of misusing the government machinery.

"Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government is misusing the government machinery. The state government is carrying out the distribution of postal ballots improperly to influence the attention of voters. We, BJP, urge the Election Commission to appoint impartial officials for collecting postal ballots."

In September 2020, 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was smuggled in consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram.

The gold smuggling case gained national attention after the opposition in the state alleged the involvement of the Chief Minister's Office, as one of the accused reportedly had connections with the Principal Secretary to CMO who was removed from the post.

The NIA has registered an FIR under Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against four accused persons, of which three have been arrested. Investigations are underway.

Prominent parties contesting in Kerala elections are, CPIM led LDF which holds power in the state government, the UDF-Congress alliance and BJP.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)