Kerala: CM Vijayan holds meeting in Malappuram after visiting flood-affected areas

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): After visiting flood-affected areas, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday held a meeting with officials and people's representatives at Pothukallu Panchayat office here.

At least 91 people have died across 14 districts of flood-battered Kerala while 40 are missing, authorities said on Tuesday.

As per official data recorded till 9 am today, 34 people have sustained injuries in the natural calamity.

Torrential rains over the last few days in the state have led to many deaths and caused landslides in some districts. Malappuram is the worst-hit with the highest death toll of 29. As many as 1,332 relief camps are currently operational in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next five days in the state.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days with daily lives of residents taking a hit. (ANI)

