Kerala CM warns action against overpricing, hoarding of essential items

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken against overpricing and hoarding of essential items during lockdown period in the state.

Speaking to media persons here, he said: "Today 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported taking the total number of cases to 105 (excluding four discharged) in the state."

"Out of this, six are from Kasaragod district, two from Kozhikode, eight have returned from Dubai, one each from Qatar and UK; and three have got infected from a mutual contact. One health worker is also suspected to be on the list," he said.

A total of 72,460 people are under observation in the state out of which 71,994 are in isolation in their homes and 466 in hospitals. Today 164 people were hospitalised. 4,516 samples were sent for testing out of which 3,331 have tested negative.

Chief Minister Vijayan said that people should take the lockdown seriously and strictly adhere to government instructions.

"All personal vehicles should strictly be off the road. Taxis and autos can only be used for emergency purposes. People using personal vehicles should give self-declaration giving details about the purpose of the journey. Police action will be taken against those giving false information or found misusing personal vehicles," he said.

The Chief Minister today interacted with the MLAs from Kasargod through audio conferencing and asked them to co-ordinate the activities there along with the Panchayat president.

"Special attention should be given to the elderly, homeless, specially-abled in the state and local self-government institutions should take effort to arrange food and shelter for the needy. Apart from medicines, those in isolation would also be given counselling if required," he said.

He also urged the youth to come forward in volunteering during this difficult time. They can volunteer as bystanders in hospitals and help in other places too.

The Chief Minister also informed that the testing facilities at Central Universities in Kerala, IISER in Trivandrum and MIMS, Kozhikode can be used.

"All MLAs are working in their respective constituencies and they should make the effort to identify places that can be used as regional isolation centres, as and when required," said Vijayan. (ANI)

