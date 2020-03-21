Kerala CM writes to EAM Jaishankar, urges to evacuate about 250 Indian students stranded in Kuala Lumpur

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of the Indian students stranded in Malaysia, the worst coronavirus hit the country in South Asia.

In his letter addressed to Jaishanker, Vijayan requested the External Affairs Minister to pay 'immediate attention' to the plight of about 250 Indian students who are unable to return home from Kuala Lumpur due to the cancellation of international flights to India.

"Dear Dr. Jaishankar ji, I would like to draw your immediate attention to the plight of the Indian students who are stranded in Kuala Lumpur. They are stranded at the airport because of the cancellation of flights to India. It has been reported that about 250 students in Kuala Lumpur are unable to return home," the letter read.

"In this circumstance, I request your urgent intervention to help the students who are stranded in Kuala Lumpur and ensure their safe return while complying with all health procedures," it added.

The country recorded four deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, bringing its total number of deaths from the virus to eight.

On Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 related cases in the country surged above 1,000.

Malaysia, this week, shut its borders to travelers and restricted internal movement from March 16 until March 31, Strait Times reported.

The order bans public gatherings, and all religious, sporting, social and cultural events.

Schools, universities and businesses will stay closed, but essential services such as supermarkets, banks and pharmacies will continue to operate during the two-week period. (ANI)

