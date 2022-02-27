Kerala CM writes to PM Modi requesting urgent intervention for Indian students stranded in Ukraine

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested an urgent intervention for Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

In his letter, Vijayan said that many people (mostly young students), who have taken refuge in bunkers are going without food and water, and are in a thoroughly disturbed mental state.

"Those who have taken refuge in bunkers in places of eastern Ukraine like Kiev, Kaekhiv and Sumi are in urgent need of food and water. Urgent help for evacuating them through Russia is required," the letter read.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that a large number of students have walked to the Poland border braving freezing cold, but the Ukraine officials are not allowing them to cross the border.

"There are reports that force is being used against them. Step for sending officials from our embassy, who can effectively communicate with the Ukraine officials at the border may be taken immediately," he requested.



He also urged the Centre to take immediate steps for opening the route through Moldovia.

Meanwhile, a total of 25 Indian students from Ukraine will be arriving at Thiruvananthapuram today by two flights.

For this, the Chief Minister, in his letter wrote, "I also take this opportunity to thank the Government of India and Ministry of External Affairs for steps taken so far."

Notably, the fourth flight has left Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi to bring back 198 stranded Indians from Ukraine safely under operation Ganga, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

"Operation Ganga continues. The fourth flight has left to bring our 198 Indians from Bucharest to Delhi safely," Jaishankar said in a Tweet.

Earlier in a Tweet, the Foreign Minister said that the third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Hungary's Budapest under Operation Ganga.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)

