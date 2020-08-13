Kerala CMO is a 'centre of corruption': Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 12 (ANI): Slamming Kerala Chief Minister, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan's sympathisers were attacking media persons and their families on social media and that the CM's office had become the centre of corruption.

"From the Sprinklr deal to Life Mission projects, all had links to corruption. The CM has taken a stand that no media can report about the alleged lady in the gold smuggling case. By saying this, the CM is questioning the media's intelligence and using cyber activists to hinder them, with the press secretary leading the attack. When they praise him, he welcomes them with a red carpet," Chennithala said.

He further said that female media persons and their families were being attacked and this was not how a democratic government functions.

"Vijayan is afraid because all the facts are coming out one by one and that people are losing faith in him. He does not answer questions in press conferences. I want to ask the CM how Swapna Suresh got Rs 1 crore as commission in the government's flagship project. Why did Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh go to the UAE four days ahead of the CM's visit to sign a contract with Red Crescent?" he questioned.

He further asked why the Kerala Finance Minister was asking people to deposit money into the treasury and what action was taken against the treasure cheating case.

"For the last four years, the CM has been insulting the Opposition by asking us to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. When we said that the only option was to increase the number of tests, the CM said that if the number of tests increases, there will be a shortage of kits. Now there is no shortage of kits in India and test positivity ratio shows that Kerala is not conducting adequate tests," he added. (ANI)

