Kerala CMO starts 'COVID-19 Centre' on Twitter

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A 'COVID-19 Centre' has been started by Kerala Chief Minister's Office on Twitter to address people's queries and respond to SOS messages and requests related to the prevailing situation.

"The Chief Minister's Office of Kerala has started a COVID-19 Centre on Twitter. You can connect with it through the id @COVID19Centre. This account will listen and respond to SOS messages and requests," Kerala CMO tweeted.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1117 active COVID-19 cases in the country as of now. While 101 people have recovered from it, 32 have died. Kerala has recorded 202 confirmed cases out of which 19 people have recovered, while one has lost his life. (ANI)

