Kerala CM's additional private secretary seeks two days' time to appear before ED

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 21 (ANI): CM Raveendran, additional private secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, has sought two days' time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the money laundering case related to the Kerala gold smuggling.



The ED had summoned him for interrogation in the PMLA case in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case today. However, officials said Raveendran has informed the ED through email that he needs to go for a medical check-up and will not appear today.

He has asked for two days' time, officials said on Monday. Last week, Raveendran was interrogated by economic offences watchdog for a total of 26 hours.

On December 17, the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by Raveendran challenging summons issued to him by the ED in this case. Raveendran had moved the High Court seeking a stay on the summons issued by the ED to him in the PMLA case. (ANI)

