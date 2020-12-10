Kerala CM's additional private secretary to skip ED summon over health issues

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 9 (ANI): CM Raveendran, additional private secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, is expected to skip appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the gold smuggling case over health issues, sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the ED had issued a summon to Raveendran asking him to appear in its Kochi office for questioning in the matters. He has informed the ED officials that he has some health issues and needs to remain at Thiruvananthapuram medical college and hospital.



This will be the third time Raveendran is skipping the summons issued by the economic offences watchdog, which is probing a money laundering case related to the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Earlier, he had skipped the summon as he had tested positive for COVID-19. When a summon was issued against him again, he was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram hospital for treatment of post-Covid complications.

M Sivasanar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, is currently in judicial custody in the case, which pertains to smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

