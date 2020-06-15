Kerala CM's daughter to marry CPI(M) leader tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena T is set to enter into wedlock with CPI(M) leader PA Muhammed Riyas at a function here on Monday.

Veena works in the IT sector as managing director of Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up company based in Bengaluru. While Riyas is the all-India president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M). This is the second marriage of both Riyas and Veena.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor shared details about the conversation he had with Kerala chief minister in a tweet. "Finally, took the opportunity to convey my blessings for his daughter's marriage tomorrow. Life must go on amid a pandemic, and "love in the time of COVID" carries a special joy!" he said. (ANI)

