Kerala CM's son-in-law among three remanded to judicial custody for 14 days

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPM) leaders PA Mohamed Riyas, TV Rajesh and KK Dinesh were remanded for 14 days by a Kozhikode court in connection with a case for protesting against Air India for cancellation of flights and increase in airfares.

Riyas is the son-in-law of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He is the national president of the party's youth wing -- the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

Rajesh is a two-time legislator from Kannur district. He had launched the protest against Air India in 2009.



KK Dinesh is a DYFI leader.

The case was registered against the CPM leaders in 2009 for protesting against Air India in Kozhikode.

The leaders had obtained bail in the case and after the expiry of the bail period, they approached the court again for bail. However, the court remanded them.

Notably, at the time of protest TV Rajesh was the state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Muhammad Riyas was the organisation's state joint secretary. (ANI)

