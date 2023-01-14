Kerala: Cochin University of Science and Technology announces "menstruation benefit" for female students

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) announced to grant menstrual leaves to its female students.

The University on Saturday announced an additional 2 per cent of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students in each semester on requests for "menstruation benefits" to female students.



The order states, "Having considered the requests for menstruation benefits to female students, the Vice Chancellor of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has ordered to sanction an additional 2 per cent of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester, subject to reporting to the Academic Council."

Usually, only students who have 75 per cent attendance of the total working days will be allowed to appear for each semester examination. With menstrual leave giving two per cent condonation of shortage of attendance, the mandatory attendance would be brought down to 73 per cent.

A proposal from CUSAT Students Union and various students' organisations was formally submitted to the Vice-Chancellor recently and it was approved following which an order was issued. (ANI)

