Kerala: Complaint against charity workers for demanding money raised for treatment of Kannur native

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): A native of Kannur, who had received funds to the tune of Rs 1.25 crores from various sources after an appeal was made by her on social media seeking help for the treatment of her mother, has filed a complaint against charity workers who helped her alleging that they were demanding a cut from the amount she received from the public.

Varsha, a native of Kannur, had made the appeal on social media a month ago seeking financial assistance for an emergency liver surgery for her mother. She had received close to Rs 1.25 crores within days of the appeal being made.

However, based on her complaint a case has been registered by the Cherannelloor police on Friday against charity workers Firoz Kunnamparambil, Sajan Kechery, Salam and Shahid.

"A preliminary inquiry was conducted based on the girl's complaint and a case was registered against the four persons for threatening her," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) G Poonkuzhali said.

The DCP added that the police will also look into allegations of money laundering.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress state secretary PY Shajahan, who filed a complaint with the police, has demanded an inquiry into the alleged hawala links and the high-level political involvement in the incident.

"It is mysterious that the money continued to pour in even after the girl requested to stop donation after the amount crossed Rs 60 lakhs," Shajahan said and demanded a detailed investigation be conducted into it.

Following the controversy, Firoz has demanded to freeze the bank accounts of Varsha and her mother.

"If the hawala gang, charity workers, and Varsha conspired to collect the money, the role of these persons should be investigated," Firoz said in a Facebook post. He earlier said that Varsha had promised to give a share of the donation she received for the treatment of other poor patients.

However, IG and Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare has ruled out the allegation of hawala links in the incident.

"The allegations of transferring huge amounts from certain accounts will be probed. Hawala is a non-banking transaction. Here, the whole amount came via bank. However, the police will check the source of funds," he said, adding that the previous monetary transactions of the accused will also be probed. (ANI)

