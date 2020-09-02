Kerala Cong chief blames CPM for attack on Youth Cong leader's house

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 2 (ANI): Kerala Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran has accused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) of being behind the attack on a Youth Congress leader's house in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He said the ruling party targeted Congress offices across the state. Miscreants had allegedly pelted stones on the house of Youth Congress leader Leena in the early hours of Wednesday. They had apparently come on a bike.

"CPI(M) goons attacked 142 offices of the Congress party across the state. They are unleashing violence against the Congress, " Ramachandran alleged.

Pointing out that Leena was recovering from a major operation when her house was attacked, he alleged, "This is the fifth time that her house was attacked. How can such attacks be justified? CPM leaders deliver provocative speeches that result in such acts, " he added.

He also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Venjaramoodu twin murder case in which two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists were killed.

"The Congress has no role in the murders. Our party never supports any kind of violent politics. The Venjaramoodu murders are not political murders but killings carried out due to rivalry between two gangs," Ramachandran said.

Accusing the Congress of being behind the twin murder on Tuesday, Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan had said, "They were travelling in a two-wheeler when culprits chased and attacked them. All persons arrested are Congress workers. They are involved in such cases earlier and were saved by the Congress."

Ramachandran said that the Congress would hold statewide protests on Thursday against the attacks carried out by CPI (M) against Congress workers and offices. (ANI)

