Kerala Cong chief slams LDF Govt over AKG Centre attack

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 30 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, K. Sudhakaran, on Saturday, slammed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, saying that the AKG Centre attack was orchestrated to vandalise Congress offices in the state.

Sudhakaran targeted LDF Convenor, E. P. Jayarajan, as it has been one month since AKG Centre was attacked with a bomb at midnight and yet, the probe has reached nowhere.

He said, "The Investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch now. They are continuously changing the officers and agencies and yet, haven't reached a conclusion yet. They want the accused to be a Congressman, which isn't happening as we aren't involved in this."



"It was the LDF Convenor E. P. Jayarajan who alleged that Congress was behind the attack, right after the incident. Congress committee offices were vandalised and he called for a statewide riot against Congress itself. We will take legal action for the loss and demand compensation," K. Sudhakaran told the media at the KPCC office in Trivandrum.

Sudhakaran further asked, why is the CM intolerant of democratic protests.

He alleged, "Pinarayi is the most corrupt Chief Minister, the state has ever seen and probe in Gold and Dollar case is still going on. We are protesting in a democratic way, but Pinarayi Vijayan's police is arresting Congress activists statewide in the name of preventive detention".

"If Pinarayi Vijayan is visiting someplace, he uses around 40 cars for escort and security, as he is afraid of the people and democratic way of protest. His government is questioning the liberty of a citizen," he further added.

A bomb was hurled at the AKG Centre, Kerala CPI(M) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, on June 30. The incident was caught on CCTV camera, where a bike-borne man was seen hurling a bomb at CPI (M) headquarters in the city. The man, who came from the Kunnukuzhy side of the road, fled after throwing the bomb. The police suspected the possibility of a team behind the attack. (ANI)

