Kerala Cong leaders ask CBI to appeal against Special Court's verdict in Babri demolition case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 1 (ANI): The leaders of Congress party from Kerala asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appeal against special court's verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case in which it acquitted all the accused in the case.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the court's verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case is a "severe blow to the secular base of the nation".

"The Supreme Court has ruled that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was a criminal offense and violation of law and order. Yet the prosecution's failure to prove it is a serious lapse. The verdict is as tragic as the demolition of the mosque," Chennithala said in a press statement.

"Even young children in the country know that there was a clear conspiracy behind the demolition of the Babri Masjid, which remains a black mark in the country's history. The people of the country saw that it was Advani and his cohorts conducted rath yatra and led the karseva," he added.

Congress leader said that the Liberhan Commission has numbered the role of senior BJP leaders in the conspiracy. "However, the court ruled that there was no evidence. I am asking the CBI to appeal against the verdict," he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran has said that the acquittal of the accused in the Babri Masjid case was "unfortunate".

"We are now experiencing the tragedy of politicalising constitutional institutions. Since the Modi government came to power, it has been subverting democracy for political gain. Instead of protecting secular values, the Modi government has been trying to undermine them," he said.

All the support of the Congress will be there to find a legal solution against this verdict, said Ramachandran.

"The demolition of the Babri Masjid was a dark day in Indian democracy. The towers of the Babri Masjid, along with the great secular heritage of India, are buried in the ground. Even political observers view this as an event that raised Hindutva sentiment in the name of the Ram temple and paved the way for the BJP's rise to power," he added.



Congress Working Committee member Oommen Chandy said that the "argument that there was no evidence of the demolition of the Babri Masjid, which was witnessed live all over the world, it was a loss of credibility in the investigative agencies, the judiciary and the prosecution."

Oommen Chandy requested that an immediate appeal be "lodged against the trial court's verdict."

CPI (M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said in a statement that secular democrats are shocked by the verdict of Babri Masjid demolition case.

"The verdict has raised the question whether the Constitution and the judicial system still exist. It is also serious that the CBI has not been able to produce evidence of a crime that had been seen live around the world. The CBI has to explain how the visuals of demolishing mosque and BJP leaders rejoice which had seen across the globe could not become evidence. Once again it has become clear that the caged parrots acting behalf of rulers," said Kodiyeri.

On the other hand, BJP state president K Surendran welcomed the verdict.

Surendran has said that the three-decade-long manhunt in the Ayodhya dispute building demolition case ended with a Lucknow CBI court verdict.

He said in a statement that "all the lies spread by the Congress and pseudo-secular politicians against the BJP had collapsed."

"Congress should apologise for trying to divide the country in the name of disputes. The verdict is a slap in the face of those who have slapped top leaders, including LK Advani. The masks of the secular political parties that carried out the hate propaganda have been removed," he said, adding that the court had accepted the BJP's stand that the demolition of the disputed building was not planned.

There were 49 persons who were accused earlier in the case, out of which 17 have passed away. Therefore, the court pronounced its judgement on the remaining 32 accused.

Earlier today, 26 of the 32 persons accused earlier had arrived on the court premises to hear the court's verdict.

Six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. (ANI)

