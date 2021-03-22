Kerala Cong vice president Rosakutty resigns from party

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 22 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president KC Rosakutty resigned from the party.

She was a former MLA from Sulthan Bathery constituency and chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission.

She was reportedly unhappy with the present developments in the party.

On March 14, Kerala Congress' women's wing president Lathika Subhash had got her head tonsured at the KPCC headquarters after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections.

On March 15, after Subash stepped down, many other leaders had resigned from the party including Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary Ramani P Nair in Thiruvananthapuram and 23 district level office bearers, seven-block presidents in Kannur.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)