Kerala Congress chief inaugurates AIPC conclave, Tharoor gives keynote address

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 27 (ANI): Amid the controversy over Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's Malabar tour, which allegedly displeased some Congress leaders, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran on Sunday inaugurated a program via video conferencing where Tharoor gave the keynote address.

Sudhakaran inaugurated the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC)-Kerala State Conclave, which started in Kochi, and Tharoor delivered the keynote address.

This is the first time that both leaders are taking part in the same program after the controversy erupted.

When mentioning the dignitaries over there, Tharoor forgot to mention the KPCC president at first and then he mentioned him and wished him speedy recovery as he reportedly has some physical issues.

Tharoor in his speech said, "There has never been so much unemployment in India before. Kerala has a government that cannot pay salaries. It is our grandchildren who have to pay for the kits provided by the state government."



He said that KPCC president K Sudhakaran is participating via video conferencing in the conclave due to ill health.

Tharoor said, "I don't mind talking to anyone. We are not Kindergarten children to keep quiet. If I meet the leaders at the conclave, I will speak. (On rumours of the displeasure of state leaders). AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar has not expressed any dissatisfaction with my activities."

