Kerala Congress chief PT Thomas passes away

Kerala [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, PT Thomas, Congress MLA has passed away on Wednesday.

Thomas was undergoing cancer treatment in Tamil Nadu's Vellore for the last one month, where he passed away at 10:15 am.

He was a Congress MLA from the Thrikkakkara constituency and was also the working President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).



Thomas had been elected as an MLA four times and as a Lok Sabha MP for one.

He became the MLA for the first time in 1991 from the Thodupuzha constituency in the Idukki district and he repeated the victory in 2001. In the years 2016 and 2021, he won the assembly from the Thrikkakkara constituency. While in 2009, he won the Lok Sabha seat from the Idukki constituency.

Earlier, he had served as the editor and managing director of the 'Veekshanam', the mouthpiece of the Indian National Congress.

He is survived by his wife Uma Thomas and two sons-- Vishnu Thomas and Vivek Thomas. (ANI)

