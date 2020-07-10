Kerala Congress demands CBI, NIA, RAW probe in gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Kerala Congress has demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency(NIA) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) should probe gold smuggling case.

"Today the political affairs committee chaired by Mullappally Ramachandran has decided to request the central government to institute a CBI, NIA and an R&AW inquiry to find out the real facts into the gold smuggling case because the chief minister's office is very much involved in the scam," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told ANI.

He added, "To know the various details and find out the culprits, it is necessary to do a CBI inquiry and to know about the international ramifications, RAW must also be broped in."

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said: "These three agencies must do a thorough inquiry into the matter and only then the truth will come out and we can understand the depth of the matter."



On July 5, around 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore, concealed in diplomatic consignment, was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department.

Swapna Suresh, an accused in the case, is on the run after the gold was seized from the airport. Suresh was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), which comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala Chief Minister.

Sarith Kumar, another accused in the case who had previously worked as a public relations officer (PRO) in UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested on July 6. (ANI)

