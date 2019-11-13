Kerala: Congress holds protest against Centre's Economic Policies

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] Nov 12 (ANI): The Congress party on Tuesday held a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram against the economic policies of the central government.

Accusing the Centre for the rise in farmers suicides, Congress leader, MM Hassan said, "Kerala is facing inflation due to central government policies. Suicides of farmers are heard on a daily basis. The Centre made a lot of promises to the farmers but none of them was fulfilled. Now they are acting as a mute spectator to their suicides. During 2014 and 2019 general elections, BJP made tall claims of creating job and employment for the youths, however, the unemployment rate is increasing in the country".

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy was also at the protest march and he too blamed BJP for the falling growth rate of the country. "BJP has paralyzed our GDP growth rate. The country is witnessing all-time low economic growth and employment rate has dipped to all-time low", he said.

The Congress has decided to hold nationwide protests from November 5 to 15 against the central government policies with special focus on the economic crisis, unemployment, farm distress and the "adverse" impact of the proposed RCEP agreement.(ANI)

