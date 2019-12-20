Kerala: Congress leader KC Venugopal detained during anti-CAA stir

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Congress leader KC Venugopal was detained by police while protesting here on Friday against Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

"Today inaugurated the save constitution march in Alappuzha organised by the DCC and got arrested while protesting against the anti-constitutional CAA," tweeted Venugopal.

The amended Citizenship Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

