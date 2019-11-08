Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala speaking to media persons on Friday (Photo/ANI)
Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala speaking to media persons on Friday (Photo/ANI)

Kerala Congress leader seeks CBI probe into Walayar rape case

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:53 IST

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday condemned the state government for siding with the persons who were recently acquitted in a case pertaining to alleged sexual assault and murder of two minor girls in Walayar town of Pallakad district here and sought a CBI probe into it.
A Special Court here had last week acquitted three persons, namely, V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu, who allegedly raped 9-year-old and 13-year-old girls in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide in January 2017, the younger one was found dead two months later.
Expressing dissatisfaction over their acquittal, Chennithala said, "The state government is with the accused. The murder was not investigated properly. There should be a CBI probe in the case."
The trio was arrested by the police under various sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act after the post-mortem report of the minors revealed that they were subjected to sexual assault. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:27 IST

Decline observed in all-India rate of suicide in 2016: NCRB

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): According to the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a decline was observed in the all-India rate of suicide in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:19 IST

Rajinikanth has not joined BJP, neither he is willing to :...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Putting all speculations at rest, BJP National general secretary Muralidhar Rao has clarified here on Friday that actor Rajinikanth has not joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:11 IST

Bengali migrant workers brought back from J-K look up to Mamata...

Bangaon (West Bengal) [India] Nov 8 (ANI): The migrant Bengali workers who were sent back from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said their fate lies in the hand of Mamta Banerjee-led government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:09 IST

Congress, NCP should prove horse-trading charges within 48 hrs...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday has asked the Congress and the NCP to prove the horse-trading charges they have levelled at the Bharatiya Janta Party within 48 hours, or apologise to the people of Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:08 IST

Three years of demonetisation: Youth Congress holds protests in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Scores of activists from the Youth Congress staged a protest near the premises of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office here, slamming the Central Government for implementing demonetization on the third anniversary of the move.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:02 IST

Jaipur: NIA files chargesheet in fake currency case

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency has filed a 350-page charge-sheet in the NIA special court here against two people accused of the criminal conspiracy of smuggling and circulating counterfeit Indian currency brought over from Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:57 IST

Maharashtra: Congress to lodge its MLAs at one place to prevent...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Amidst the speculations of possible horse-trading of its MLAs allegedly by the ruling BJP, the Congress party has decided to lodge all its legislators at one place in order to keep its flock intact.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:56 IST

'Meeting between CJI, top UP officials held on implications of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The meeting between Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and state DGP Om Prakash Singh was convened to discuss about the implications of the expected verdict of the Ayodhya title suit on the law and order situation that ma

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:52 IST

Jitan Manjhi announces breaking alliance, says HAM will contest...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday announced that his party will be contesting on its own in 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:50 IST

Ayodhya title dispute should be settled in favour of Lord Ram...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, on Friday said that the title should be settled in favour of Lord Ram temple in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:45 IST

Tiz Hazari woman DCP incident: Such offences need to be...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Former Director General of Police (DGP) Kanwaljit Deol on Friday condemned the incident where woman Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Monika Bhardwaj was harassed by some lawyers and urged that the offence be investigated.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:40 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan meets Andhra CM, Guv in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat here.

Read More
iocl