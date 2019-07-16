Kerala: Congress MLA demands CBI probe into answer sheet seizure from SFI activist's house

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress MLA PT Thomas on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the seizure of answer sheets of the state civil services examination from the house of a Students Federation of India (SFI) leader who is accused of stabbing another SFI activist in a college in Thiruvananthapuram.

Addressing a press conference here, the MLA said the seizure has put a question mark on the credibility of the exam conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC).

"It is suspected that irregularities took place in the PSC examination. Therefore, it is only through the CBI probe that the truth can be revealed. The credibility of the PSC exams has come under question," he said.

Thomas attacked Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan over his "silence" on the seizure of answer sheets from the house of an SFI leader.

He also slammed the government over the attack on an SFI activist in University College in Thiruvananthapuram.

The legislator said, "The state is controlled by the SFI-led mafia. It is these criminals who control government colleges. Action is needed to stop such activities."

Police had found a bundle of answer sheets from the house of one of the accused in the attack case when it went to arrest him in Thiruvananthapuram.

Governor P Sathasivam has sought a report from the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kerala on the seizure.

Akhil, an SFI activist and a second-year BA student, was stabbed inside the campus during a clash on Friday.

On Sunday, the police issued lookout notices against eight members of the SFI in connection with the attack. (ANI)

