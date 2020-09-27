Kerala: Congress MP Benny Behanan steps down from UDF Convenor post

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress MP Benny Behanan has stepped down from the position of Convenor of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Sunday.

Behanan, in his resignation letter to Ramesh Chennithala, the opposition leader and UDF Chairman, said, "I hereby resign the post of UDF Convener which I am holding since September 20, 2018. I request you to take further necessary steps in this regard at the earliest."



Behanan told ANI that he has informed the Congress (central) leadership about his resignation.

"No one has yet demanded my resignation," Behanan said.

"I gave a suggestion to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) High Command to appoint MM Hassan as UDF Convenor. The decision will be announced soon," he added. (ANI)

