Kerala: Congress protests against state govt over Rs2 'Social Security Cess' on fuel prices

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 3 (ANI): Hours after the Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24 at Kerala Assembly on Friday, Congress staged a massive protest and burnt copies of the budget in Kerala's Kochi.



Congress protested against the state government's decision to impose Rs 2 as 'Social Security Cess' on petrol and diesel across the state.

The protest was led by Congress' district committee in front of the fuel stations pump of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (SUPPLYCO) in Kochi.

As part of the protest, motorists were stopped from entering the petrol pumps by using a rope.



Muhammad Shiyas, District Congress Committee (DCC) President, who lead the protest told the ANI, "The government has decided to increase the price of petrol and diesel when the people are starving and are in poverty. Whatever Modi is doing, Pinarayi is doing the same. The state is being ruled by an undisciplined and rogue Chief Minister."



Earlier today, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the state's budget for 2023-24 and proposed increasing social security cess on fuel by Rs 2.

A social security cess of Rs 2 per litre will be imposed on petrol and diesel, he said.

By announcing this, KN Balagopal said that it is expected to bring in additional revenue of Rs 750 crore to a Social Security Fund.

Balagopal laid the state Budget 2023-24 in the legislative assembly today and began his speech.

This Budget marked the third by Balagopal after he took over as the state's Finance Minister.

He said that Budget allocated Rs 2000 crore to check inflation. Despite being a consumerist State Kerala was able to control price hikes and the state witnessed the lowest price rise in the country.

"Petrol and diesel prices will be increased by Rs 2 per litre in Kerala," said the finance minister.

The minister also said that the Centre's assistance to the state has been reduced and a financial crunch is expected this year. (ANI)

