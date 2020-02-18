Kerala Congress to hold protest against Centre, state govt's 'anti-people' policies

Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Kerala unit of Congress party will be holding agitations against the Centre and the state governments' "anti-people policies" on March 7, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran said on Tuesday.

"Today's political affairs committee held at Trivandrum has decided to conduct dharna before all village offices across the state highlighting the tax terror by the Centre and state governments as both the budgets for 2020-21 are anti-people," Mullappally said.

He also said that the Congress will be marching to all police stations on March 7 against the corrupt practices prevailing in the home department.

"We have decided to demand CBI inquiry into the allegations in the CAG report against the police department," he added.

Earlier today, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had organised a dharna in front of central government offices across the state protesting against the "anti-people" Union Budget 2020-21. (ANI)

