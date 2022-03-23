Kerala: Congress workers, locals throw SilverLine survey stones in pond

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 23 (ANI): Protests against Kerala Government's SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project across the state have gathered momentum with people in Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district holding protests against the project. Earlier there were protests in Kozhikode and Kottayam.

Congress workers and locals jointly protested against laying stones for the project. They threw away uprooted survey stones into a nearby pond.



During the protest, a local woman said, "This is the goondaism of the Kerala Government right now. It will spoil our peace. It didn't give any prior notice to us before laying the survey stone. We will not allow it."

Both Congress and the BJP are opposing the proposed project. Yesterday, Kerala Opposition leader, VD Satheesan, said, "The government despises people's struggles. It stands for the elite. The entire protest is being condemned by the government. This is arrogance. Whom the Chief Minister is threatening? The Chief Minister is ruling by intimidating others. The CM should think that all the people in the state are living in fear."

Union Minister for state V Muraleedharan recently said that the BJP will not allow the state government to implement an anti-people project by force. (ANI)

