Kerala converts boats into ambulances for COVID-19 patients

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Kerala Water Transport Department has converted rescue boats into ambulances for taking coronavirus patients residing in areas cut-off from the mainland.

"This service has helped many COVID-19 patients who live in locations cut-off from the mainland reach hospitals," said Santhosh Kumar, Vigilance Wing Inspector.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala at present has 15946 active cases of COVID-19. 30025 have been discharged/cured and 169 have died after contracting the infection. (ANI)

