Kerala cop adopts dog that lost family in Idukki landslide

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Civil police officer Ajith Madhavan, who is also a trainer of police dog squad, adopted Koovi - a dog that lost the family that raised it, in Rajamala landslide.

'Koovi' helped the rescue team in recovering the body of a 2-year-old landslide victim.

The death toll in the Idukki landslide rose to 65 on Thursday after three more bodies were found in a search operation using a radar system.

The incident occurred in Idukki district on August 7 triggered by heavy rains in several parts of Kerala. (ANI)

