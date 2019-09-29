Kerala cop donates hair for cancer patients' wigs

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): In a heart-warming gesture, a police official in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur has shaved her head to donate hair for making wigs for cancer patients.

The police official, named Aparna said she has done this in the past too.

"Children suffering from cancer lose their hair and face psychological distress. I did this in order to help them. I have done it earlier too," Aparna said. (ANI)

