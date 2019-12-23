Kerala couple protests against CAA, NRC on their wedding day

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): While citizens across the country are vehemently protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, a newly-married couple in Kerala left no stone unturned to express their solidarity to those protesting against the amended law.

The couple, identified as Jaseer and Lubna, in their wedding attire was seen holding anti-CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) placards while walking in a protest here.

Jaseer and Lubna, who tied the knot on Saturday, were on their way to Jaseer's house when they passed through Nandi area in Koyilandy where an anti-CAA, NRC rally was going on.

The couple joined the protestors and used anti-CAA placards as props for their photoshoot. Moreover, they also expressed happiness and satisfaction to be a part of the protest on the most auspicious occasion of their life.

As solidarity to the anti-CAA protests, the couple had also given up so many luxurious programmes from their marriage.

The CAA grants citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

